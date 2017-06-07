Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County
updated: 6/7/2017 6:15 PM

County board approves incentives for suburban businesses

Daily Herald report

The Cook County Board Wednesday approved tax incentives allowing the creation or retention of industrial jobs in the Northwest suburbs of Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg and Streamwood.

A Class 6B property tax incentive is allowing Hallmark Industries Inc. to create two full-time jobs and retain four others at its expanding operation at 411 E. North Ave. in Streamwood.

The board approved temporary and non-renewable Class 6B-SER incentives for Steel Supply Co., 5105 Newport Drive in Rolling Meadows, and Mercury Products Corp., 1201 S. Mercury Drive in Schaumburg.

The incentives allow Steel Supply to retain 51 full-time jobs at its current facility and for Mercury Products to retain 115 full-time jobs at its headquarters.

