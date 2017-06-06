U-46 hires new principal for Elgin High

Elgin schools' officials have hired former Chicago Public Schools administrator Krystal Thomas to lead Elgin High School.

"I'm excited to get started," said Thomas, who attended Monday night's Elgin Area School District U-46 board meeting. "I really appreciate this opportunity."

She replaces Jerry Cook, a 21-year veteran educator who is taking the helm at Wheeling High School this fall.

Thomas currently serves as principal at Bloom High School in Chicago Heights District 206, which she joined in July 2016. She previously served as principal of North Chicago High School from 2013 to 2015.

At Bloom, Thomas monitored and implemented a $4 million School Improvement Grant and was dubbed an effective manager by more than 91 percent of teachers in a 5 Essentials survey. In North Chicago, Thomas served as the principal of a "turnaround" school monitored by the state. She successfully increased the graduation rate by focusing on student attendance, which increased by 6 percent to 88 percent, student misconduct decreased by 20 percent, and the school's composite ACT score increased, officials said.

Thomas developed and managed a health care pathway for aspiring physicians; developed postsecondary and a graduate pipeline to Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science. She also has created graduation pathways for students in danger of not graduating from high school and developed a partnership with YouthBuild.

She worked in various administrative roles with CPS from 2006 to 2013, including as an elementary assistant principal, high school assistant principal and principal.

Thomas earned a master's degree in general administration and supervision from Chicago State University and an undergraduate degree from Illinois State University.