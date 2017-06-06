Sycamore chief resigns after Elgin cop's DUI stop without arrest there

A former Elgin police commander resigned his post as chief in Sycamore after the release without arrest of an Elgin police sergeant who had been stopped on suspicion of driving under the influence in April in Sycamore.

Glenn Theriault, hired by Sycamore in January 2015, resigned effective Monday, Sycamore City Manager Brian Gregory said in a news release.

"The city of Sycamore wishes Theriault well in his future endeavors," Gregory said.

Meanwhile, the Elgin police investigation regarding Sgt. Mark Whaley is pending, Elgin police Deputy Chief Bill Wolf said.

Whaley was off duty and driving an unmarked police pickup truck when he was stopped by Sycamore police April 8, the Kane County Chronicle reported, citing police records.

Whaley smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes and refused field sobriety and breath tests, and an unopened can of beer was found on his passenger seat, police reports said. He was handcuffed and taken to the Sycamore police station. Theriault went to the police station that night and called Elgin Police Cmdr. Colin Fleury, and Whaley was later released.

Any actions taken that night by Theriault were outside Elgin's jurisdiction, Elgin Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said.

Elgin Police Department policy states officers cannot drive department vehicles within eight hours of consuming alcohol, Swoboda said.

Whaley is allowed to use the truck while off-duty because of his special investigations assignment, Swoboda said. Others who get off-duty vehicles are command staff members, K-9 officers and resident officers.

Elgin police launched a formal investigation -- meaning Whaley could receive three or more days' suspension. They hope to receive Sycamore's investigation report before making a determination, Wolf said.

"We want to see if there is anything else that came up in their investigation," he said. "We are going through our disciplinary process. There are multiple steps to it. It's not something that will happen overnight."

Theriault, who served 20 years with Elgin police, did not immediately return a phone message Tuesday. He had been placed on administrative leave April 10.

"I wish the best of luck to his wonderful community (Sycamore) and its future chief of police," Theriault said in the release.