St. Charles police searching for suspects who robbed bank Tuesday afternoon

A man who robbed a Harris Bank branch in St. Charles Tuesday fled the scene without injuring any customers or bank employees, police said. Courtesy of St. Charles Police

A man displaying a black handgun robbed the Harris Bank in St. Charles Tuesday afternoon, police said. Courtesy of St. Charles Police

Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at 12:37 p.m. at Harris Bank on Randall Road in St. Charles.

A man displayed a black handgun and demanded cash. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the scene without injuring any bank customers, according to Deputy Police Chief Dave Kintz. Police were still searching for the suspect late Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, standing 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a thin build. He wore navy blue clothing and a blue baseball cap as well as a blue and white bandanna covering his face.

St. Charles police and the FBI are investigating. Anyone with information should call the FBI's Chicago office at (312) 421-6700 or the St. Charles Police Department Investigations Section at (630) 377-4435.