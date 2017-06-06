Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/6/2017 4:39 PM

St. Charles police searching for suspects who robbed bank Tuesday afternoon

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video St. Charles bank robbery

    Video: St. Charles bank robbery

  • St. Charles police and FBI responded to a report of a bank robbery Tuesday at BMO Harris Bank at Oak Street and Randall Road in St. Charles.

      St. Charles police and FBI responded to a report of a bank robbery Tuesday at BMO Harris Bank at Oak Street and Randall Road in St. Charles.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • St. Charles police were at scene of a bank robbery Tuesday at the BMO Harris Bank on Randall Road in St. Charles.

      St. Charles police were at scene of a bank robbery Tuesday at the BMO Harris Bank on Randall Road in St. Charles.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • St. Charles police and FBI responded to a report of a bank robbery Tuesday at BMO Harris Bank at Oak Street and Randall Road in St. Charles.

      St. Charles police and FBI responded to a report of a bank robbery Tuesday at BMO Harris Bank at Oak Street and Randall Road in St. Charles.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • A man displaying a black handgun robbed the Harris Bank in St. Charles Tuesday afternoon, police said.

    A man displaying a black handgun robbed the Harris Bank in St. Charles Tuesday afternoon, police said.
    Courtesy of St. Charles Police

  • A man who robbed a Harris Bank branch in St. Charles Tuesday fled the scene without injuring any customers or bank employees, police said.

    A man who robbed a Harris Bank branch in St. Charles Tuesday fled the scene without injuring any customers or bank employees, police said.
    Courtesy of St. Charles Police

 
James Fuller
 
 

Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at 12:37 p.m. at Harris Bank on Randall Road in St. Charles.

A man displayed a black handgun and demanded cash. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the scene without injuring any bank customers, according to Deputy Police Chief Dave Kintz. Police were still searching for the suspect late Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, standing 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a thin build. He wore navy blue clothing and a blue baseball cap as well as a blue and white bandanna covering his face.

St. Charles police and the FBI are investigating. Anyone with information should call the FBI's Chicago office at (312) 421-6700 or the St. Charles Police Department Investigations Section at (630) 377-4435.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account