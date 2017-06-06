Seven hospitalized after ammonia leak at Fresh Express in Streamwood

Seven people, including two firefighters, were hospitalized after an ammonia leak at Fresh Express in Streamwood, officials said.

Streamwood Fire Chief Chris Clark said crews were called to the Fresh Express warehouse on the 1100 block of east Lake Street at 11:34 p.m. Monday. The large industrial complex, which processes packaged salads and vegetables, was in full operation and all employees evacuated the building.

Firefighters determined the large ammonia leak came from the refrigeration systems, Clark said. He said the cause of the leak is still under investigation.

Five employees were taken to St. Alexius Medical Center with difficulties breathing, Clark said. Their condition Tuesday morning was not immediately available.

He said the fire department continues ventilating the building. Hazmat technicians wearing encapsulated suits entered the facility to measure ammonia levels and assess damage.

"This is a complex incident, and technicians expect to be on scene for several more hours ventilating the building to lower chemical concentration to safe levels within the building," Clark said in a news release Tuesday morning.

At the same time Streamwood firefighters responded to the hazmat incident, a blaze broke out at an industrial building in the 700 block of Bonded Parkway. Firefighters extinguished a fire in the rear of the building. No one was injured. The property damage is estimated at $50,000. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg, Bartlett and Hanover Park fire departments helped put out the fire.