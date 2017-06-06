Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/6/2017 10:05 PM

Mount Prospect firefighter accused of making threats is dismissed

A Mount Prospect firefighter/paramedic has been dismissed from his job after being accused of making threats about the possible consequences of his not making a list for promotion.

On Monday, the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners concluded that Lloyd Miller's actions affected department morale and undermined public confidence in the fire department, even though the board noted his excellent record in 12 years of service.

Mount Prospect Fire Chief Brian Lambel charged that Miller violated the village's Workplace Violence Policy when he told another firefighter, among other things, he would "kill some people" if he did not make the next lieutenants promotional list.

Miller denied making the threat, and Miller's defense counsel had argued that the investigation and charges against Miller were the result of a conspiracy on the part of the chief and the union president to punish Miller for criticizing changes in the union contract that the chief and the union head supported.

But the board found there was "not a scintilla of evidence to support such a claim, and a wealth of evidence that refutes it."

The board upheld six of the seven charges, throwing out a charge that Miller had made a false report to a medical professional entrusted with determining his fitness for duty.

"I don't fully grasp why he said the things that he did," Lambel said in reaction to the decision. "Our department is just going to move on from this. … It's a sad day for the department, but we believe that we made the right decision on the way we handled it and we were going for the outcome that we received."

