Indiana man faces sex abuse charge in Naperville

hello

An Indiana man is being held on $300,000 bond in DuPage County jail on charges he sexually assaulted a woman at a Naperville hotel, authorities said Tuesday.

Nien Siu, 26, of Indianapolis, has been charged with one count of felony criminal sexual abuse and one count of misdemeanor battery. He appeared Tuesday before Judge Joseph Bugos in bond court.

Authorities say Siu sexually abused a maid who was cleaning his room on June 4 at the Extended Stay Hotel. They say Siu returned to the room while she was working, locked the door behind him and then attacked her.

They say the woman fled and reported the attack to hotel officials who contacted Naperville police. Police went to the hotel the following day where they found Siu in his room and took him into custody.

"The victim in this case is a woman just trying to make an honest living and should not have to worry about being sexually abused while at work," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. "Thankfully, she was able to flee and report the incident to authorities."

Siu's next court appearance is scheduled for June 26 in front of Judge John Kinsella.