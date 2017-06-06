Elmhurst man pleads guilty to trying to sway witness

A 52-year-old Elmhurst man has pleaded guilty to charges of attempting to communicate with or detain a witness in connection with a separate sexual assault case.

Michael Kearley, of the 300 block of E. Yorkfield, was then sentenced Tuesday to 120 days of work release jail time and two years of probation.

Charges of harassment of a witness and bribery related to the same case were dropped as part of Kearley's plea.

His wife, Renee Kearley, is in custody awaiting trial on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Assistant State's Attorney Lee Roupas said Tuesday that a witness caught Renee Kearley in a sexual act with a minor last June.

Roupas said Michael Kearley tried several times to persuade the witness not to cooperate with law enforcement officers investigating case.

Once the witness cooperated, Michael Kearley reached out to the witness again and, during a court-authorized recorded conversation, offered to "help provide money for college" if the witness recanted the information he shared with investigators.

Renee Kearley was being held in custody of the Department of Human Services as doctors worked to restore her to fitness. On May 25, she was remanded back to DuPage County jail after doctors rendered her fit to stand trial.

She is next due in court Monday for a fitness hearing before Judge John Kinsella.

Michael Kearley will begin serving his sentence at 6 p.m. July 6.