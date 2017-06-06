Dawn Patrol: Des Plaines sticks with law to raise minimum wage

Des Plaines opts to follow minimum wage, sick day law

Des Plaines city council members last night narrowly voted to follow a Cook County law to increase the minimum wage and require paid sick days, bringing cheers from supporters and warnings of dire consequences from business leaders. Full story.

Round Lake Beach woman gets 4 years for defrauding state

A judge sentenced a Round Lake Beach woman to four years in prison yesterday for helping ineligible people receive nearly $7 million in unemployment benefits from the state. Full story.

Coroner: Man accused of ditching bill, jumping into river drowned

The man who police say ran out of an Algonquin tavern without paying his bill and jumped into the Fox River died of drowning, the Kane County coroner's office said yesterday. Ernest Prentic, 29, of Carpentersville was found in the Fox River about 6:30 p.m. Friday after a 22-hour search. Full story.

Owner: Party bus passed inspection weeks before fatal I-294 accident

The owner of the party bus involved in a fatal accident on I-294 over the weekend says the bus passed a safety inspection three weeks ago. James J. Larsen, 27, of Libertyville was riding in the bus at 3 a.m. Saturday when, according to police, he walked to the front to change the radio volume, then stumbled and fell down the bus's stairs and out the doors, onto the northbound Tri-State Tollway. Full story.

Aurora police: Pair put skimmers, cameras as ATMs

Aurora police want the public's help identifying two people who they say put skimmers and pinhole cameras on ATMs in Aurora, Yorkville and Batavia on Sunday, police said yesterday. Full story.

Feds seek 15 years for arms dealer who sent missile parts to Elmhurst

Prosecutors are recommending a 15-year sentence for a Hong Kong arms dealer who thought he was brokering a deal with South American terrorists when he shipped anti-aircraft missile system components to undercover federal investigators in Elmhurst. Full story.

DuPage County may seek referendum to dissolve election commission

Saying he's done waiting for Springfield to provide another option, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin is prepared to seek voter approval to dissolve the county election commission. Cronin had been counting on state lawmakers to adopt legislation that would merge the election commission with the county clerk's office and create a five-member panel to provide bipartisan oversight of elections. Full story.

Maddon shuns 'set lineup' in Cubs win

For those longing for the Cubs to go to a "set lineup," manager Joe Maddon has a message for you: It ain't happening. Instead, Maddon will continue to mix and match his pieces. "It's always been an amusing thing, where people are always concerned about a 'set lineup,'" Maddon said before last night's 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. Full story.