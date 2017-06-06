Bartlett man charged with child porn

hello

A 31-year-old Bartlett man, Pavlo Dovhaychuk, has been charged with four counts of child pornography after an investigation by the DuPage County sheriff's sexual predator electronic exploitation detective unit, authorities said Tuesday.

Sheriff's detectives executed a search warrant on May 25 at Dovhaychuk's residence on the 200 block of Meade Court and removed electronics from the home. A forensic examination of those electronics revealed the presence of child pornography files, authorities said.

Dovhaychuk was taken into custody without incident and released after posting bond.

He is scheduled to appear June 19 in DuPage County court.