Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/5/2017 7:52 PM

Wheeling man pleads guilty to 10th DUI, gets 10 years

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Luis Basilio

    Luis Basilio

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

A Wheeling man charged in January with his 10th DUI pleaded guilty to the charges in exchange for a 10-year prison sentence.

Luis Basilio, 39, pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI and driving on a revoked or suspended license, according to court records. The judge ordered he serve the sentences concurrently.

Prosecutors said Basilio was driving south on Wheeling Road near the intersection of Exchange Drive on Jan. 3 when he crossed the centerline, sideswiped a vehicle driving in the other direction and then drove away. A witness and the person whose car Basilio struck followed him and called police, who stopped Basilio at Wheeling Road and Catherine Court.

Initially, Basilio gave arresting officers his brother's driver's license, authorities say. Wheeling police said Basilio used four other aliases in order to continue driving in spite of his previous convictions.

Basilio received credit for 209 days in custody, court records show.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account