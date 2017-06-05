Wheeling man pleads guilty to 10th DUI, gets 10 years

A Wheeling man charged in January with his 10th DUI pleaded guilty to the charges in exchange for a 10-year prison sentence.

Luis Basilio, 39, pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI and driving on a revoked or suspended license, according to court records. The judge ordered he serve the sentences concurrently.

Prosecutors said Basilio was driving south on Wheeling Road near the intersection of Exchange Drive on Jan. 3 when he crossed the centerline, sideswiped a vehicle driving in the other direction and then drove away. A witness and the person whose car Basilio struck followed him and called police, who stopped Basilio at Wheeling Road and Catherine Court.

Initially, Basilio gave arresting officers his brother's driver's license, authorities say. Wheeling police said Basilio used four other aliases in order to continue driving in spite of his previous convictions.

Basilio received credit for 209 days in custody, court records show.