Two hurt in weekend shootings in Aurora

hello

Aurora police say they're investigating two shootings just minutes apart Sunday that left two male juveniles injured and another charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

Officers responded to the first report around 5:20 p.m. and found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk of the 500 block of North Avenue on the city's near east side. The victim, an Aurora resident, was treated at an area hospital and released.

Police said the teen apparently was shot by someone riding in a small gray vehicle heading east on North Avenue.

The gunman was described as a thin 15-year-old male with no facial hair. The driver of the car appeared to be a woman, about 20 to 23 years old, with curly hair.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

At 5:32 p.m., a 16-year-old male from Aurora walked into a different hospital with gunshot wounds he apparently received after an argument with a 17-year-old male near May and Charles streets on the city's near west side. The gunman ran north on May Street after firing the shots, police said, and the victim was able to flag down a passing vehicle for a ride to the hospital.

The victim was treated and released.

Police said they took the alleged shooter into custody without incident about 9:50 p.m. near Plum Street and Grand Avenue. He was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and is being held at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.

That shooting also is believed to be gang-related, police said.

Police said shots also were fired -- but nothing was hit -- around 1:35 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Blackhawk Street on the near west side. The shooting apparently occurred after an argument between at least two males on foot or bikes and the occupants of a tan-colored sedan similar to a Honda. There was no further description of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the North Avenue or Blackhawk Street shootings is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500; Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000; or submit tips through our My PD app. Information to Crime Stoppers that leads to arrests qualifies for a cash reward.