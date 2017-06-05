'The Shell' to open in West Chicago

Members of West Chicago's Leman Middle School Mariachi Band will perform Saturday at the grand opening of The Shell at Reed-Keppler Park. Daily Herald file photo

After the Leman Middle School Mariachi Band performs at Saturday's grand opening of The Shell, a new entertainment venue in West Chicago's Reed-Keppler Park, the Chicago Cubs' longtime national anthem singer Wayne Messmer and his Big Band will take the stage.

The festivities begin at 1 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and a performance by Girl and the Gang at the park, 129 N. National St.

It's a splashy start, one that's fitting for a new community gathering place that will bring free music, fitness activities and kids programs to the city, officials said.

"It opens a lot of doors. We have a lot of arts, we've got a drama club, our (art) gallery has done a great job over the years. Artists are aplenty in West Chicago," Mayor Ruben Pineda said. "This is a venue that's giving us a lot of opportunity, and that is one of our most beautiful parks."

Plans for The Shell originated about six years ago, said Gary Major, executive director of the West Chicago Park District. He said former Mayor Michael Kwasman was the driving force behind the project.

"We came up with some sketches and guidelines," Major said.

Kwasman died in 2012 after a heart attack.

The project was put on hold until about two years ago, Major said, when the city approached the park district about resurrecting the plans.

Major said the building project was financed by the city and the park district will pay for maintenance costs.

"The park district determined the design and construction and we're in charge of all the programming during the summer," Major said.

Pineda said Kwasman will be memorialized with a plaque at The Shell.

"We are going to be honoring and putting a plaque there in his name," Pineda said. "This is a big deal for me."

Pineda, who served as an alderman before being appointed mayor after Kwasman's death, said he was dining with Kwasman when Kwasman fell ill.

Pineda was later elected to the mayoral position. He said he is pleased to see Kwasman's vision realized.

"This was his wish," he said.

Pineda said the city contributed about $550,000 for The Shell's construction. He said it was built in a shaded section of the park's north side. No trees were removed for its construction, he said, and it's situated near a wetland.

The Shell's architectural style suggests a turtle, which Pineda said ties in well with Turtle Splash Water Park, also located in Reed-Keppler Park.

The venue's inaugural season will feature a concert series, a Hawaiian dance performance and a Disney movie showing in August, along with Friday programming for children, including singers, puppeteers, a juggler and a bubble show. Four outdoor fitness classes also will be offered this summer.