School board elections likely in Chicago's future; more seats, too

As the clock neared midnight on the last day of the spring legislative session, the Illinois Senate revived a plan that could someday strip Mayor Rahm Emanuel and future mayors of the ability to handpick members of the Chicago Board of Education.

And though Illinois politics is most certainly an unpredictable endeavor, the odds of the measure becoming reality look increasingly likely.

Yes, it's still unclear whether Gov. Bruce Rauner will support the legislation to create an elected school board in Chicago. His approval would mean a big defeat for Emanuel -- Rauner's onetime friend turned political enemy -- but it also would amount to a huge win for the Chicago Teachers Union, and, by extension, organized labor groups that Rauner has battled since taking office.

