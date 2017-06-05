Breaking News Bar
 
No injuries reported in Bartlett apartment fire

Lee Filas
 
 

No injuries were reported in a fire on the 300 block of Joan Court in Bartlett Sunday, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at 5:11 p.m. and discovered the blaze on a second-floor balcony in the two-story, multifamily apartment building, officials said in a news release.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze while other crews checked other apartments and the attic to ensure the fire didn't spread.

The fire was declared out at 5:21 p.m., officials said.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the blaze, officials said.

All building occupants have returned to their apartments.

Damage was estimated at $10,000, officials said. The fire remains under investigation.

Units from the Hanover Park and Streamwood Fire Departments were among the initial responders to the scene. Bartlett Police officers assisted at the scene with traffic and crowd control.

