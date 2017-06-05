Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/5/2017 10:16 AM

Multiple people killed in Orlando workplace shooting

  • Police work near the scene of a shooting Monday where they said there were multiple fatalities in an industrial area near Orlando, Florida. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said on its official Twitter account that the situation has been contained.

By Lindsey Bever
The Washington Post
Authorities said multiple people were killed in a shooting Monday morning in Orlando, Florida.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the shooting on Forsyth Road in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Local news reports said the incident occurred at a business in an industrial area more than seven miles from downtown.

Authorities said on Twitter that the situation was "contained" and that sheriff's deputies are "investigating tragic incident & will soon have accurate information."

Orange County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said in an email only that deputies were on the scene and that there was "no threat to the community."

