Food trucks at Fremont library

Food trucks from two Mundelein restaurants will visit the Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, this week and next week.

A truck from Tony Cannoli will serve food outside at the library from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. On June 14, a truck from Taste of Paris will be at the library, also from 4 to 7 p.m.