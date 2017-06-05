Feds seek 15 years for arms dealer who sent missile parts to Elmhurst

Prosecutors are recommending a 15-year sentence for a Hong Kong arms dealer who thought he was brokering a deal with South American terrorists when he shipped anti-aircraft missile system components to undercover federal investigators in Elmhurst.

Guan Ying "Henry" Li, 50, faced a maximum of life in prison for providing the weapons parts to who he thought was a representative for the Shining Path, a communist militant group in Peru that has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States, according to a sentencing memorandum filed last month.

But after cooperating with federal investigators by "providing numerous proffers and grand jury testimony," Li pleaded guilty in April 2014 to charges of providing support to a foreign terrorist organization and exporting parts for an anti-aircraft missile system in exchange for the lighter sentence, the memo says.

