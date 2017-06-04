Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 6/4/2017 4:20 PM

Vernon Hills road work

Daily Herald report

Asphalt pavement grinding in the Plymouth Farm/Westwood area of Vernon Hills will continue and parking is not allowed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on affected streets. Daytime and overnight parking restrictions on these streets will be enforced by police until further notice. Construction information for the week is available at www.vernonhills.org and is updated every Friday. Questions? Call Carissa Hansen at (847) 367-3726 weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

