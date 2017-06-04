Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Graduations
updated: 6/4/2017 6:00 PM

Images: Wheaton Academy graduation

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Bev Horne
 
 
Ntando Phillips, right, gives Lauryn Nash a hug as they get ready for the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Ntando Phillips, right, gives Lauryn Nash a hug as they get ready for the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Valedictorian Ann Joy Setran speaks at the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Valedictorian Ann Joy Setran speaks at the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Rebecca Smith, left and Moriah Thompson, right, pose for a cellphone photo before the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Rebecca Smith, left and Moriah Thompson, right, pose for a cellphone photo before the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
  Images from the Wheaton Academy graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account