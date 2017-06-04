Images: The wet spring is gone and so is the school year

John Starks | Staff Photographer

A stop sign image is refracted through rain drops on a window in St. Charles. Refraction occurs when light is bent as it travels through water. Spring of 2017 has been very wet and cold. As I sat in the front seat, dripping from working an outdoor assignment and trying to warm up in the second week of May, I grabbed my 60mm macro lens and pulled next to a bright stop sign. Despite the rain, the afternoon was bright and I shot this frame at ISO 800, F 11, 1/60 sec. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.