posted: 6/4/2017 9:00 PM
Images: The wet spring is gone and so is the school year
A stop sign image is refracted through rain drops on a window in St. Charles. Refraction occurs when light is bent as it travels through water. Spring of 2017 has been very wet and cold. As I sat in the front seat, dripping from working an outdoor assignment and trying to warm up in the second week of May, I grabbed my 60mm macro lens and pulled next to a bright stop sign. Despite the rain, the afternoon was bright and I shot this frame at ISO 800, F 11, 1/60 sec. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Don Sleeman puts in more than 600 flags at the graves of soldiers at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin Wednesday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Willows Academy graduation on Sunday, May 28, at the school in Des Plaines.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich American Legion Post 964 member George Criel is reflected in the helmet of fellow member and brother, Don Criel, during Monday's Memorial Day parade and ceremony. The Veterans Monument and American Flag also make an appearance in the helmet.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Army Sgt. James Sychowsi marches around the veteran monoliths as part of the Vigil Guard during the Streamwood Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony on Sunday at the Streamwood Veteran's Memorial. A candlelight vigil began Saturday night with a guard marching past the monoliths and concluded at the start of the ceremony.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Boy Scouts raise the American Flag to half staff at a ceremony at Union Cemetery on Monday, Memorial Day in St. Charles. The day is set aside to honor all the people who have died while serving in the United States military. The flag is flown at half-staff until noon, then raised to full staff until sundown, according to halfstaff.org.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Roger Kotecki plays We Are Coming, Father Abraham, 300,000 More, during Memorial Day Remembered, a Memorial Day observance at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Fifth grader Santino Bernardi is knocked upside down as he plays Battle Balls during Field Day on Wednesday at Copeland Manor School in Libertyville. More than 400 students played games like musical chairs, dodgeball and water relays as part of the end of the school year.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the South Elgin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Navy sailors from Great Lakes stand at attention at the 98th Memorial Day Ceremony in Memorial Park in Arlington Heights on Monday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Gov. Bruce Rauner takes a photo with kids during his visit to Stratford Middle School in Bloomingdale on Friday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Johnny Reisel, center, and his two siblings Maggie and Vince, with a mural made up of Johnny's pictures. It will be installed later this summer as part of a new CLS wing.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Ryan Bonate jumps rope before Libertyville High School's graduation ceremony Tuesday at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Bill Amor walks with attorney Lauren Kaeseberg, left, and school friend from Indiana, Randy Anderson, right, after he was released from DuPage County jail on Tuesday. He has been in prison since 1995, convicted of arson and murder. His verdict was recently overturned
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Fabiola Hurtado left, and Emily Yuan have fun sorting through dresses at Obsession Boutique. Windsor Elementary School fifth graders participated in the annual Windsor World of Work Day in downtown Arlington Heights Wednesday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
First grader Will Neff moves along the climbing wall during Field Day on Wednesday at Copeland Manor School in Libertyville. More than 400 students played games like musical chairs, dodgeball and water relays as part of the end of the school year.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Dew Holland, 7, of Aurora runs up Rotary Hill in Naperville as he flies a kite during a family outing on Wednesday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Adrian Klos is cheered on by former Chicago Bear linebacker Nick Roach during a basketball shooting contest. The former Bear attended an all-school assembly Thursday congratulating Holmes Jr. High in Mt. Prospect on winning the NFL Play 60 Challenge.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Joel Weevel, of Action Sports Team does a bike trick for kindergarteners at Woodland Primary School, celebrating their transition to first grade Thursday in Gages Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Nathan Butryn, 2, of Wheaton listens to the sounds of the Libido Funk Circus Band while he chases his shadow during the opening night of Taste of Wheaton at Memorial Park.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Jennifer Cook, of Cook's Ice Cream scoops up a bit of ice cream for her son Jackson, 10, and daughter Camryn, 11, Wednesday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Maya Zuberzycki, left, and Olivia Fifanska try their luck selling their fortune tellers, which they spent all week making, for the Timbercrest-Woods Neighborhood Garage Sale Friday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
