Prep Graduations
updated: 6/4/2017 6:36 PM

Images: Rolling Meadows High School graduation

Rolling Meadows High School held its graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.

Alex Alvarado shares a laugh with classmates as they prepare to march at the 45th Commencement of Rolling Meadows High School Sunday.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
The Rolling Meadows High School Graduation Choir performs "How Far I'll Go" during the 45th Commencement at Rolling Meadows High School Sunday.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Senior speaker Madeline Paoli delivers her address "Fictitious Fast Past" during the 45th Commencement at Rolling Meadows High School Sunday.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Brandi Cali, right, enjoys the moment as classmate Olivia Belmonte assists Alex Cerny with his cap as they prepare for the 45th Commencement at Rolling Meadows High School Sunday.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
