Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Graduations
updated: 6/4/2017 2:41 PM

Images: Elk Grove High School graduation

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Bev Horne
 
 

Elk Grove High School held its graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.

Megan Manoj speaks to her class during the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, at the school.
  Megan Manoj speaks to her class during the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Sammy Casas, right, helps Francisco Gutierrez, left, with his mortar board as they get ready for the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, at the school.
  Sammy Casas, right, helps Francisco Gutierrez, left, with his mortar board as they get ready for the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Luis Mario Salazar, left, and Giovanni Salazar, right, get ready for the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, at the school.
  Luis Mario Salazar, left, and Giovanni Salazar, right, get ready for the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Graduates sing the national anthem during the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, at the school.
  Graduates sing the national anthem during the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Elk Grove High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account