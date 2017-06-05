Dawn Patrol: Des Plaines man remembered; suburban high schools celebrate grads

Jeffrey "Wookie" Ziolo, a bass player for Chicago-area band Final Dissent, was killed Thursday in his Des Plaines home. Courtesy of Final Dissent

Des Plaines man remembered as dedicated musician, generous friend

Friends and fellow band members are grieving the loss of Jeffrey Ziolo, a dedicated Chicago-area musician and sound engineer who was stabbed to death last week in his Des Plaines home. The 35-year-old, whose nickname was "Wookie," is remembered as generous, hardworking and devoted to his craft. Full story.

Suburban high schools celebrate graduates

Graduates from 10 suburban high schools, including Wheaton Academy, John Hersey, Lake Zurich and St. Charles North high schools, received their diplomas during commencement ceremonies yesterday. Check out the Daily Herald's online photo galleries from those high school graduations -- and the 72 others that took place over the last 22 days.

Family, competition at heart of Fox River race

Once a competitive 22-mile event, the Mid-American Canoe and Kayak Race along the Fox River has evolved into a shorter 10-mile race, with an even shorter 6-mile component that appeals to both families and competitive paddlers. In the case of one group of participants yesterday, family and competition go hand in hand. Full story.

Weather

Mostly sunny and 66 degrees this morning. Highs today around 70, lows tonight in the mid 50s. Full story.

Traffic

Route 31 is closed between National Street and Kimball Street in Elgin due to a disabled freight train. Police are on scene detouring traffic. Full traffic.

Former White Sox broadcaster Jimmy Piersall dead at age 87

Jimmy Piersall died over the weekend at the age of 87, leaving behind a legion of fans and friends who knew him as a player, a movie character, a White Sox TV broadcaster, a Cubs coach and a radio personality. Read columnist Barry Rozner's full story here.

Cubs complete sweep of Cardinals

Manager Joe Maddon says he can sense a change in his team. "The best way I can tell you or describe it is I can feel the difference in the dugout," Maddon said yesterday before the Cubs' 7-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Full story.

White Sox lose 7-4, get swept by Detroit

Justin Upton hit a game-ending, 3-run homer, and the Detroit Tigers overcame Justin Verlander's groin injury to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 yesterday for a sweep of their weekend series. Full story.