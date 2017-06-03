Breaking News Bar
 
Report: Body found in Fox River of man said to have skipped pub tab

  • Rescue workers search the Fox River south of the dam in Algonquin Friday morning for a man last seen in the river Thursday night.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

Daily Herald report

The body of a man who police say ran out of an Algonquin tavern without paying his bill, then jumped into the Fox River, was found Friday night, ABC 7 Chicago is citing the Sun-Times news service as reporting.

Ernest Prentic, 29, of Carpentersville was found in the Fox River about 6:30 p.m. Friday, the report says.

Divers from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District searched late into the night Thursday and all day Friday for the man, who ran out of Nero's Pizza & Pub, 300 Eastgate Drive, about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Police who responded to the theft report were told the man ran west toward the Fox River dam.

A fisherman who saw the man jump into the water near Route 62 and North River Road called 911, police said. That's when the fire department began its water search north and south of the dam.

The search was suspended about 1 a.m., resumed early Friday and continued into the afternoon.

The search lasted a total 22 hours, according to a statement posted on the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Department Facebook page.

"For two days, our members refused to give up on the mission which sadly turned from a rescue to a recovery. Although that was something we weren't hoping for, we still feel an obligation to the family of our victims. Last night, we completed our mission," the statement said.

