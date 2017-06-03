Northwest suburban police blotter

hello

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Hanover Park

• Thieves stole a package around 10:25 a.m. May 16 delivered to the front porch at a home on the 1800 block of Windward.

• Vandals shot BB-gun pellets between 1:59 and 6:52 p.m. May 16 that damaged two vehicles at Lake and North streets.

• Thieves stole a cellphone around 8 p.m. May 15 out of a locker room at L.A. Fitness on the 7600 block of Barrington Road. Thieves also stole a watch out of a locker around 9:33 p.m. May 15 at the same facility.

• Robert Norwood, 25, of the 2700 block of Prairie View, Aurora, was arrested around 7:21 a.m. May 14 at County Farm and DeForest roads and charged with possession of ammunition without a FOID card, illegal transportation of alcohol and an expired driver's license.

Hoffman Estates

• Vandals hurled large rocks between 2 and 6 a.m. May 19 that broke the front and rear windshields and driver's-side window on a 1996 Honda Accord in a driveway on the 300 block of Apache Lane.

Mount Prospect

• A burglar climbed through a bedroom window between 7 and 9 a.m. May 11 at an apartment on the 1500 block of Dempster Street and stole 48 prescription pills.

Palatine

• Burglars stole a radar detector, loose change and personal items between 5:30 p.m. May 8 and 5 a.m. May 9 out of an unlocked 2010 Chevrolet SUV on the 1800 block of North Goodwin Drive.

• Burglars broke into a 2005 Ford van between 5:45 a.m. and 6:58 p.m. May 11 on the 100 block of North Maple and stole a GPS unit valued at $250.

• Burglars stole a garage door opener between 1 and 6 a.m. May 14 out of a 2011 Ford truck on the 1200 block of North Whitewater Lane. The offenders used the remote to open the garage and steal several items.

Prospect Heights

• Thieves stole an employee's cellphone between 2:30 and 3:05 p.m. May 11 after she left it on a reference desk in the youth department at the Prospect Heights Library, 12 N. Elm St. Value was estimated at $300.

• Martin Boyer, 55, of the 500 block of Frankie, Prospect Heights, was arrested May 5 on the 500 block of West Willow Road and charged with disorderly conduct. The report said he was seen on a smartphone video peeping into a home; he told officers he heard a strange sound and was investigating.

Schaumburg

• Darlene Adonya Miller, 26, of the 1500 block of 8th Avenue, East Moline, was arrested around 4:28 p.m. April 28 at Sephora in Woodfield Mall and charged with retail theft. A report said a security agent found seven cosmetic items in her purse. Value was estimated at $170. A court date is June 5.

Streamwood

• Anthony D. Cohn, 35, of Ridge Street in Algonquin, was arrested around 5 p.m. May 18 at Wal-Mart, 850 S. Barrington Road, and charged with retail theft. The report said Cohn stole two Bluetooth speakers valued at $198. He fled in a silver sedan. Officers stopped the car at 477 W. Golf Road in Schaumburg.