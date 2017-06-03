Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Graduations
updated: 6/3/2017 2:37 PM

Images: Elgin Academy graduation

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Paul Valade
 
 

Elgin Academy held its 2017 commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.

Elgin Academy graduate Rachel Dwyer, Elgin, walks in during the Academic Procession at Saturday's graduation ceremony at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy graduate Rachel Dwyer, Elgin, walks in during the Academic Procession at Saturday's graduation ceremony at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The 38 Elgin Academy graduates proceed to Saturday's ceremony at the school in Elgin.
  The 38 Elgin Academy graduates proceed to Saturday's ceremony at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy valedictorian Amelia Deering addresses the graduates, faculty and guests during Saturday's ceremony at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy valedictorian Amelia Deering addresses the graduates, faculty and guests during Saturday's ceremony at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Elgin Academy graduates Sophie Shapiro, left of Cary, and Rachel Dwyer, of Elgin, enjoy a quite moment before graduating Saturday at the school in Elgin.
  Elgin Academy graduates Sophie Shapiro, left of Cary, and Rachel Dwyer, of Elgin, enjoy a quite moment before graduating Saturday at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
  Images from the Elgin Academy graduation on Saturday, June 3, at the school in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account