Wheeling police make switch to $1.2 million radio system

hello

Wheeling police have made the switch to a $1.2 million radio system designed to improve communication with surrounding agencies, according to a news release.

The StarCom21 system is the official statewide public safety radio network maintained and operated by Motorola. Under the previous analog system, Wheeling first responders could not easily communicate with other agencies.

"Moving to the state-of-the-art radio system that is designed for statewide interoperability was just smart," Police Chief Jamie Dunne said in a news release. "The new technology delivers greater coverage both on the street and in buildings that our older radio system just couldn't provide."

The village paid about $895,000 for the equipment and will pay $380,000 for a 10-year maintenance agreement to be paid in annual installments.