Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/2/2017 1:04 PM

Wheeling police make switch to $1.2 million radio system

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Wheeling police have made the switch to a $1.2 million radio system designed to improve communication with surrounding agencies, according to a news release.

The StarCom21 system is the official statewide public safety radio network maintained and operated by Motorola. Under the previous analog system, Wheeling first responders could not easily communicate with other agencies.

"Moving to the state-of-the-art radio system that is designed for statewide interoperability was just smart," Police Chief Jamie Dunne said in a news release. "The new technology delivers greater coverage both on the street and in buildings that our older radio system just couldn't provide."

The village paid about $895,000 for the equipment and will pay $380,000 for a 10-year maintenance agreement to be paid in annual installments.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account