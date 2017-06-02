Report: Man charged with animal cruelty after killing girlfriend's dog in West Dundee

A DeKalb man is facing animal cruelty charges after he beat his girlfriend's dog to death in West Dundee, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

Police say Nathan Begovich, 20, killed the dog, Bella, on April 13 after it urinated and defecated on the floor of his girlfriend's home on Eichler Drive.

Charges came after the dog was examined at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine lab where investigators determined the dog died of blunt force trauma, the Tribune is reporting.

Begovich was charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, misdemeanor cruelty to animals, and misdemeanor domestic battery, police said.

He was taken into custody May 21.

He was released from Kane County jail after posting $1,000 bail.

He is due back in court on July 12.