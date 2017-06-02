Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 6/2/2017 6:15 AM

Report: Man charged with animal cruelty after killing girlfriend's dog in West Dundee

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

A DeKalb man is facing animal cruelty charges after he beat his girlfriend's dog to death in West Dundee, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

Police say Nathan Begovich, 20, killed the dog, Bella, on April 13 after it urinated and defecated on the floor of his girlfriend's home on Eichler Drive.

Charges came after the dog was examined at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine lab where investigators determined the dog died of blunt force trauma, the Tribune is reporting.

Begovich was charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, misdemeanor cruelty to animals, and misdemeanor domestic battery, police said.

He was taken into custody May 21.

He was released from Kane County jail after posting $1,000 bail.

He is due back in court on July 12.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account