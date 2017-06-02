DeKalb man charged after police say he beat girlfriend's dog to death

A DeKalb man accused of beating his girlfriend's small dog to death in West Dundee faces animal cruelty charges, police said in a Friday news release.

Police said Nathan Begovich, 20, killed the dog, Bella, April 13 after it urinated and defecated on the floor of his girlfriend's home on Eichler Drive.

When his girlfriend tried to stop the beating, Begovich is accused of spitting in her face, police said.

Investigators at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine lab determined the dog died of blunt force trauma.

Begovich was charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, misdemeanor cruelty to animals, and misdemeanor domestic battery, police said.

He was taken into custody May 21, and later released from Kane County jail after posting $1,000 bond.

He is due back in court July 12.