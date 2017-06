No serious injuries in Arlington Heights rollover

A two-vehicle collision at Chestnut and George Street in Arlington Heights Friday morning caused an SUV to flip over but resulted in no serious injuries, according to police. A witness said a mother and her children inside the SUV were taken to the hospital. Courtesy of Nicole Towle

A witness said a mother and her children inside the SUV were taken to the hospital.