Island Lake officials to talk budget Tuesday

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

The Island Lake village board's finance committee will meet Tuesday to once again discuss the proposed budget for the 2018 fiscal year.

The meeting was set for 6 p.m. at village hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave. The fiscal year began May 1.

Officials have been working to reduce projected spending to balance the roughly $8 million budget.