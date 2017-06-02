Images: Burlington Central High School graduation

Burlington Central High School held its 2017 commencement ceremony on Friday, June 2 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
The class tosses their mortar boards Friday after Burlington Central High School's 2017 commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Clayton Milas, who graduated with high honors listens Friday during Burlington Central High School's 2017 commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The graduates leave the building Friday after Burlington Central High School's 2017 commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Principal Chris Testone talks to Jenni Schmidt who accepted a diploma for her son Nathan, Friday during Burlington Central High School's 2017 commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Nathan, 17, died in January of this year.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer