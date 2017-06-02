Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/2/2017 8:15 PM

Extra water quenches Mettawa garage fire

A Friday morning fire at a house in Mettawa is under investigation, according to the Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District.

The fire in the 24300 block of North Elm Road was called in by the homeowner shortly before 4:45 a.m.

The fire was contained to the attached garage, but there was smoke damage throughout the house.

Firefighters returned from the scene at around 8:30 a.m.

There were no injuries to inhabitants or homeowners, and the fire did not spread to adjacent buildings.

However, since the nearest hydrant was two miles away, water had to be shuttled in by firefighters from several towns.

"The guys did a really good job for the limited amount of water they had," said Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Battalion Chief Steve McCaughey.

