Angelika Rosada, a 21-year-old Elmhurst woman who did not return home from work in Chicago on Thursday has been found safe, ABC 7 reports.
updated: 6/2/2017 10:36 PM
Elmhurst woman found safe, ABC 7 reports
hello
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.