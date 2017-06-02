Divers searching for man who jumped into Fox River after not paying dinner bill

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.comRescue workers place sonar equipment in the Fox River south of the dam in Algonquin Friday morning as they search for a man last seen in the river Thursday night.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.comRescue workers search the Fox River south of the dam in Algonquin Friday morning for a man last seen in the river Thursday night.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.comA search dog indicates interest by leaning over the side of the boat as rescue workers search the Fox River south of the dam in Algonquin Friday morning for a man last seen in the river Thursday night.

The Algonquin Police Department is requesting the public's assistance to identify this man. The priority is to identify and check the well-being of the individual. The subject was last seen Thursday night near the Fox River at Route 62/River Road. If you have any information on who this subject is, call police at (847) 658-4531. Courtesy of Algonquin Police

Divers from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District returned to the Fox River Friday morning to continue searching for a man who was last seen Thursday night drifting in the water after reportedly running from a nearby restaurant.

According to Algonquin police, officers responded to a report of a theft at approximately 9:20 p.m. at Nero's Pizza & Pub, 300 Eastgate Drive.

While responding, officers received information that an unidentified male was running west toward the Fox River dam in Algonquin after not paying his bill.

Police said a fisherman saw the man jump into the water near Route 62 and North River Road before police arrived.

The fisherman called 911 and the fire department began a search of the river.

The searched was conducted north and south of the dam and suspended about 1 a.m. The search resumed early Friday, and just before noon the man has not been located. Officials said they will continue searching.

Algonquin police officials are considering various circumstances, including one where the body is no longer in the water.

Efforts are being made to identify the man. He is described as Middle Eastern or Hispanic, approximately 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jean shorts and black shoes. He is thought to be approximately 30 years old.

Police posted a photo of the suspect on their Facebook page Friday requesting the public's assistance in identifying the man. According to the post, "The priority is to identify and check the well-being of the individual."

Detectives are examining video footage from Nero's. A person who answered the phone at the restaurant Friday had no comment.

People with any information are asked to call Algonquin police at (847) 658-4531.