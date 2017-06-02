Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 6/2/2017 5:00 AM

Dawn Patrol: Suspect in Bartlett homicide expected in court this morning, source says

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Investigators photograph evidence Thursday in Bartlett. Authorities have called the death of a 58-year-old Bartlett woman found Wednesday morning a homicide.

      Investigators photograph evidence Thursday in Bartlett. Authorities have called the death of a 58-year-old Bartlett woman found Wednesday morning a homicide.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • play this video Bartlett death a homocide

    Video: Bartlett death a homocide

 
Sara Hooker
 
Lee Filas
 
 

Authorities investigating apparent Bartlett homicide

A source said a suspect is in custody and expected in bond court this morning in what authorities said called the apparent homicide of a 58-year-old Bartlett woman. The victim, Nancy Madonia, was found dead in her home Wednesday after police officers responded to a 911 call there. Full story.

Des Plaines police investigating death

Des Plaines police are conducting a death investigation at a home near the corner of Beau and Kathleen drives, police say. No further details were available last night. Full story.

Police release description of McHenry man's killers

Police investigating the death of a McHenry man shot during a home invasion last weekend released the description yesterday of two men they think are responsible. Donald P. Jouravleff, 52, was found shot and wounded around 1 a.m. Saturday in his home near the Route 176 Fox River Bridge in an unincorporated area near McHenry, the McHenry County sheriff's office said. Full story.

Report: Naperville's Moser Tower, housing carillon, deteriorating

An assessment determined a combination of maintenance, repairs and replacement of some parts will be needed to keep the $7.1 million Moser Tower, housing the Millennium Carrilon in Naperville, in sound structural order. Full story.

Court upholds $1.5 million verdict against Hurricane Harbor

A state appeals court Wednesday upheld a jury verdict giving a Chicago woman $1.5 million for injuries she suffered in July 2011 while on a water slide at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water park in Gurnee. Full story.

Parties in District 211 transgender suit debate relevance of recent ruling

Plaintiffs and defendants in the lawsuit over transgender students' access to bathrooms and locker rooms in Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 are debating how precedent-setting this week's ruling in a similar Kenosha, Wisconsin, case should be. Full story.

Round Lake Beach building up neighborhoods by tearing down homes

Round Lake Beach for several years has acquired and either rehabbed and resold or demolished about two dozen homes in town. The effort to improve neighborhoods by targeting vacant and foreclosed properties has become more comprehensive since last year. A new local law creates a registry of properties considered public nuisances or abandoned. Full story.

Cubs, Cardinals both looking to get on track

The Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in the same boat. Whoever rights the ship first may be able to capture the one and only playoff spot that's likely to come out of the National League Central this season. Full story.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account