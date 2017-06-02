Dawn Patrol: Suspect in Bartlett homicide expected in court this morning, source says

Authorities investigating apparent Bartlett homicide

A source said a suspect is in custody and expected in bond court this morning in what authorities said called the apparent homicide of a 58-year-old Bartlett woman. The victim, Nancy Madonia, was found dead in her home Wednesday after police officers responded to a 911 call there. Full story.

Des Plaines police investigating death

Des Plaines police are conducting a death investigation at a home near the corner of Beau and Kathleen drives, police say. No further details were available last night. Full story.

Police release description of McHenry man's killers

Police investigating the death of a McHenry man shot during a home invasion last weekend released the description yesterday of two men they think are responsible. Donald P. Jouravleff, 52, was found shot and wounded around 1 a.m. Saturday in his home near the Route 176 Fox River Bridge in an unincorporated area near McHenry, the McHenry County sheriff's office said. Full story.

Report: Naperville's Moser Tower, housing carillon, deteriorating

An assessment determined a combination of maintenance, repairs and replacement of some parts will be needed to keep the $7.1 million Moser Tower, housing the Millennium Carrilon in Naperville, in sound structural order. Full story.

Court upholds $1.5 million verdict against Hurricane Harbor

A state appeals court Wednesday upheld a jury verdict giving a Chicago woman $1.5 million for injuries she suffered in July 2011 while on a water slide at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water park in Gurnee. Full story.

Parties in District 211 transgender suit debate relevance of recent ruling

Plaintiffs and defendants in the lawsuit over transgender students' access to bathrooms and locker rooms in Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 are debating how precedent-setting this week's ruling in a similar Kenosha, Wisconsin, case should be. Full story.

Round Lake Beach building up neighborhoods by tearing down homes

Round Lake Beach for several years has acquired and either rehabbed and resold or demolished about two dozen homes in town. The effort to improve neighborhoods by targeting vacant and foreclosed properties has become more comprehensive since last year. A new local law creates a registry of properties considered public nuisances or abandoned. Full story.

Cubs, Cardinals both looking to get on track

The Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in the same boat. Whoever rights the ship first may be able to capture the one and only playoff spot that's likely to come out of the National League Central this season. Full story.