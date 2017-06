Body pulled from lake near Des Plaines

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

The body of a man was pulled Friday from Axehead Lake at Touhy Avenue and River Road near Des Plaines, authorities said.

Cook County sheriff's deputies are conducting a death investigation, spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said.

She said the sheriff's office could release more details Friday afternoon.

The fishing lake is on Cook County Forest Preserve District property.