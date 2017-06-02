$6,000 reward for killers of coyote pups near Barrington Hills

hello

A $6,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those who injured a coyote pup and killed its six siblings near Barrington Hills last month. Courtesy of Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation

A post on Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitations's Facebook page Friday thanked an anonymous donor as well as The Humane Society of the United States and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for making the reward possible.

Officials said the seven coyote pups were found in a burlap bag in water at the Cook County Forest Preserve District's Penny Road Pond near Barrington Hills.

Cook County forest police are in charge of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Natural Resources tip line at (877) 236-7529.

The Humane Society and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are offering a reward of up to $5,000, while an anonymous donor of Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation is offering an additional $1,000 reward.

The Humane Society was able to double its standard cruelty reward from $2,500 to $5,000 due to a donation from one of its board members.

Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation in Barrington has been nursing the surviving coyote pup back to health, including performing an operation on its right rear leg.