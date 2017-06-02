2 face charges in Aurora Township armed robbery

Two men have been charged with armed violence, attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery, accused of sticking up a man in the 400 block of Montgomery Road in Aurora Township.

Joshua Captain, 20, of the 1500 block of North Parkside Avenue, Chicago, and Treveon Miles, 19, of the 1500 block of Northeast Drive, Aurora, were arrested Wednesday night.

Both are in the Kane County jail, with bail for Captain set at $100,000 and Miles at $75,000.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday deputies were called by an 18-year-old man. He said he was in the backyard when two people approached him. One pointed a handgun at him and demanded he empty his pockets or they would shoot him.

The victim didn't have anything in his pockets.

One of the men then hit him in the head with an empty beer bottle. Both men then ran away.

Aurora police found the suspects in a car on Marion Avenue in Aurora.

A weapon has not been found, but witnesses reported seeing one, the Kane County sheriff's department said.