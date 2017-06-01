Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
Source: Suspect in custody in Bartlett homicide

  • Investigators photograph evidence Thursday at the scene of the apparent homicide of 58-year-old Nancy Madonia at her home on the 200 block of South Lido in Bartlett.

  • Investigators photograph evidence Thursday at the scene of the apparent homicide of 58-year-old Nancy Madonia at her home on the 200 block of South Lido in Bartlett.

  • Authorities are investigating the apparent homicide of 58-year-old Nancy Madonia at her home on the 200 block of South Lido in Bartlett.

  • Investigators photograph evidence Thursday at the scene of the apparent homicide of 58-year-old Nancy Madonia at her home on the 200 block of South Lido in Bartlett.

  • Authorities are investigating the apparent homicide of 58-year-old Nancy Madonia at her home on the 200 block of South Lido in Bartlett.

  • Authorities are investigating the apparent homicide of 58-year-old Nancy Madonia at her home on the 200 block of South Lido in Bartlett.

Eric Peterson
 
 

Authorities said Thursday they are investigating the apparent homicide of a 58-year-old Bartlett woman. A source said a suspect is in custody and expected in bond court tomorrow morning.

The victim, Nancy Madonia, was found dead in her home on the 200 block of South Lido Trail at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday after police officers responded to a 911 call there.

Upon arrival, suspicious circumstances were apparent and additional agencies were called for assistance, according to authorities.

The investigation is being jointly conducted by Bartlett police, the Cook County Major Crimes Forensic Unit, the DuPage County coroner's office and the DuPage County state's attorney.

DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen confirmed Thursday afternoon that Madonia's autopsy had been completed but he referred all questions to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

"There have been no charges filed as of yet, consequently we will not be making any comment regarding this case until charges are filed," said Paul Darrah, spokesman for the state's attorney's office.

• Daily Herald Legal Affairs Writer Justin Kmitch contributed to this report.

