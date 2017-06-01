President Trump's Paris climate decision comes today, with the world watching

hello

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord. Associated Press/May 18, 2017

WASHINGTON -- For a rare moment, climate change will be the subject in the news that everybody is watching.

That's because President Donald Trump has stated that at 2 p.m. Thursday, Central Time, he'll give a Rose Garden address outlining whether the U.S. will stay in the Paris climate agreement. The Washington Post, and many other outlets, have already reported that Trump is leaning toward exiting the deal, while cautioning that he could still change his mind.

I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3 p.m. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

---

Vice President Mike Pence's schedule was updated late Wednesday night to note that he'll be attending the announcement, but Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, according to his public schedule, will not.

Tillerson has argued for keeping the U.S. in the Paris accord, as has the company he previously headed, ExxonMobil.

The Environmental Protection Agency did not immediately respond to a request about whether administrator Scott Pruitt, one of the biggest opponents of the deal in the administration, will be in attendance.

The ongoing debate within the Trump administration over whether to leave the Paris deal, as Trump pledged to do on the campaign trail, has become the subject of media fascination, intense corporate lobbying, and international vertigo.

The agreement itself, negotiated in late December 2015 and championed by the Obama administration, presents a rare case of near-total global unanimity.

It was signed by over 190 countries and has been fully joined, in a legal sense, by 147 so far. Those countries, including the U.S., collectively account for the vast majority of the world's greenhouse gas emissions that drive climate change.

Withdrawing the U.S. from the agreement would take years due to its legal structure and language, but would weaken its goals almost immediately. The U.S. is the world's second largest greenhouse gas emitter and would otherwise have accounted for 21 percent of the total emissions reductions achieved by the accord through 2030.

The real question, however, is whether other countries would also proceed to weaken their commitments -- or if they would stay the course and shun the U.S.

The Paris agreement is designed to set the world on a path toward keeping the warming of the planet "well below" a 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) rise above preindustrial temperatures. We're already halfway there, with even more warming already baked in due to a time lag in the full impact of greenhouse gases on the atmosphere.

The diplomatic repercussions of a U.S. withdrawal would be vast, as European leaders last week pushed Trump to stay in the Paris climate deal at the G7 meeting in Italy. Trump appeared unswayed and a communiqué coming out of the meeting pointedly failed to include the U.S. among G7 countries backing the agreement.