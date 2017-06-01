Police release description of McHenry man's killers

Police investigating the death of a McHenry man who was shot during a home invasion last weekend released the description Thursday of two men they think are responsible.

Donald P. Jouravleff, 52, was found shot and wounded around 1 a.m. Saturday in his home in the 1800 block of Davis Avenue near the Route 176 Fox River Bridge in an unincorporated area near McHenry, the McHenry County sheriff's office said.

He died Sunday at Centegra McHenry Medical Center. A witness told police that two men entered the home, shot Jouravleff and then stole his money.

They are described as a short, white man wearing dark clothing and a white mask and as a black man wearing a black do-rag with a neon green bandanna covering his face, a black hoodie, dark pants, and tan shoes or boots.

A dark pickup truck and dark, mid-size SUV, both with loud exhausts, were seen in the area at the time of the shooting, police said.

An autopsy performed Tuesday confirmed that Jouravleff died of complications from a gunshot wound. Toxicology tests are not yet complete, according to the release.

Jouravleff's death remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team at (815) 363-2201.