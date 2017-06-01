Breaking News Bar
 
Huntley reviewing proposal for Panera Bread

Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

Huntley village officials are reviewing plans for a Panera Bread proposed for the southeast corner of Route 47 and Kreutzer Road.

The proposed site plan submitted by Hamra Enterprises calls for a 7,500-square-foot multi-tenant building on a roughly 1.9-acre site within the Huntley Grove shopping center with parking for 64 vehicles, which exceeds the 55 parking spaces required by the village's zoning ordinance, documents show.

The building would include a 4,200-square-foot Panera Bread restaurant with drive-through and a 3,300-square-foot retail space. Its main entrances would face Route 47 with a shared driveway with AutoZone providing access to the site, documents show.

"It's one we've been pursuing for a long time," Huntley Village Manager David Johnson said.

The village plan commission already reviewed a conceptual plan. Final plans were just submitted and a public hearing before the plan commission is 6:30 p.m. June 12 in the village hall board room, 10987 Main St.

