Hultgren backs Trump; suburban Democrats decry Paris accord withdrawal

Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren of Plano said he supports President Donald Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement. Republican Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton has not commented on it. And Democratic congressmen and U.S. Sens. Richard Durbin and Tammy Duckworth issued statements opposing Trump's move.

Rep. Randy Hultgren, Plano (R)

"America has long led the world in developing new, cleaner technologies that protect the environment and help create jobs -- regardless of government mandates or country agreements. That tradition of leading in energy innovation and reduction in emissions will continue. This agreement should have required Senate ratification. I look forward to the President continuing to negotiate foreign policy that puts America first and brings treaties before Congress.

" ... Innovation, not regulation, remains the answer for lower emissions. I will continue supporting our national labs like Argonne that are making energy storage a realistic solution for bringing intermittent renewables online in a modern energy system."

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, Schaumburg (D)

- Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi

"Abandoning the commitments we made in the Paris Climate Agreement is a massive self-inflicted wound to our environment, our global influence, and our economy. ... President Trump is ceding American leadership in the green economy and the vital effort to counter the effects of global climate change. This decision must not stand. We must continue to resist global climate change through continuing our commitment to clean energy and other green technology. As the former president of a clean energy company, I know how important these advancements are to our economy and to reversing our dangerous environmental course. I refuse to accept the premise that the United States or the world is better off when we refuse to lead or even join the struggle against a global threat."

Rep. Brad Schneider, Deerfield (D)

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider

"History will judge harshly President Trump's withdrawal of the United States from the international Paris Agreement on climate change. This ill-conceived decision weakens America's global leadership, slows our transition to renewable sources of energy, and makes it more likely the green energy jobs of tomorrow will be created in other countries rather than here at home.

"Climate change is a real and present threat to our future. America can and should be the global leader in developing innovative solutions, but the President's decision today will leave us in the rear."

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Evanston (D)

- Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky

"America's stock as a leader on the world stage is plummeting. President Trump's announcement today will isolate the United States and have devastating consequences for our planet and our grandchildren's future." (On Facebook Thursday.)

If President Trump decides to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, it will be a win for big oil and gas companies at the expense of our children's and grandchildren's future. ... For a candidate who promised to make America great again, President Trump has left our nation increasingly diminished and isolated. ... We should be debating how to accomplish our commitment to reduce pollution, not retreating from the world stage. Unfortunately, we have a President who is unable or unwilling to provide the leadership we need. That is why state, local, and private-sector efforts are now more critical than ever to pursuing clean energy and combating climate change." (On Facebook Wednesday.)

Rep. Mike Quigley, Chicago (D)

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley

"President Trump can't 'cancel' the Paris Agreement, he can only ensure that the rest of the world moves forward without us. The United States has been a vital leader on climate action, but we are not in this fight alone.

"The 194 other nations that have committed to addressing the most all-encompassing and critical global challenge we have ever faced have affirmed their intentions to continue to act to reduce the carbon pollution that is changing our climate. As a result, they will seize the jobs, economic opportunities, and improved public health that come with the transition to a low-carbon economy.

"By abdicating our long-held position of international leadership, President Trump has opened the door to a new era of American foreign policy, one in which the terms of international discussions and negotiations are set by others.

" ... Make no mistake, President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement will cost lives here at home and around the world ..."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D)

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth - Associated press

"Our military leaders have long understood that increased famine and drought caused by climate change is contributing to political instability across the globe -- but it seems that our President does not. Instead of leading the way towards a more sustainable future, he is prepared to retreat from our global responsibilities and deliver yet another self-inflicted blow to America's credibility on the world stage by having our country join Syria and Nicaragua as the only three countries not party to this agreement. While the rest of the world moves forward with trillions of dollars of investments in clean energy jobs and technologies, America is losing its influence and our economy is being left behind."

Sen. Richard Durbin (D)

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin - Associated press

"Pulling out of the international agreement to protect this Earth from the threat of climate change is a fateful message to our children and grandchildren. The President and his party have chosen politics over science and greed over responsibility. With this announcement, President Trump surrendered our nation's global leadership. This is not America First. This is America last when it comes to the stewardship of this planet."