Former Bears linebacker Nick Roach presents Holmes Jr. High with $10,000

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Nick Roach dropped by Holmes Junior High School in Mount Prospect Thursday morning to present students with a $10,000 check for winning the NFL Play 60 challenge.

In partnership with the American Heart Association, the challenge encourages 60 minutes of physical activity every day to combat childhood obesity. Holmes Hawks tracked their hours inside and outside of school for four weeks and emerged as the top school in Illinois.

"It's an honor to come out and present them with their award, but also get a chance to hang out with them and play some games," Roach said.

He explained to students that the Chicago Bears are "huge" in community involvement programs and he took part in a Q&A session after presenting the check.

Along with Bears mascot Staley, Roach and students played various games, including a football and a basketball challenge.

"The world today is full of so many distractions that could keep kids indoors," he said in an interview. "Playing is more than just being healthy; it helps build relationships, gets them out of their comfort zone and see what their capabilities are."

Physical education instructor Justin James said the money will go toward improving the department's technology and equipment.

Eight years ago, physical education instructor Mark Heimbuch signed the school up for the NFL Play 60 challenge with "zero expectations."

"This was a great way to keep them active, and I just thought, 'Let's see what happens,'" he said.

Heimbuch and James, along with physical education instructors Gina Udchik and Ann Marie Wilshe, worked together to get students moving. Two years ago, the school landed among the top 10 in Illinois, and some students won scholarships, attended the NFL Draft Day and visited the Chicago Bears headquarters Halas Hall.

For the rest of the day, students participated in a schoolwide Service Day, taking part in a shoe collection drive, car wash, neighborly acts of kindness and other activities.

"Our whole idea with Service Day is getting students to understand the importance of getting out into the community, being an active member, helping others and putting the needs of our community before ourselves," James said.