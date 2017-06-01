Des Plaines police continue to investigate death in High Ridge Knolls subdivision

hello

Police have still not released any information on a death investigation taking place in the High Ridge Knolls subdivision in Des Plaines.

The investigation that started Thursday afternoon and lasted through the evening at a home near the corner of Beau and Kathleen drives, police say.

Police Chief William Kushner said there is no threat to community.

"We're actively working a death investigation, and when we have information that we can release, we will send out a release or do a news conference," Kushner said. "There's no threat to the community. Everything is contained in the house. It's not connected with any other crime."

ABC 7 Chicago is reporting that neighbors saw a man being taken away from the scene in handcuffs.

Officials are expected to release additional details Friday.