News
posted: 6/1/2017 5:00 AM

Dawn Patrol: Wauconda crash seriously injures driver

  This crash early Wednesday morning in Wauconda sent the driver to the intensive care unit.

    This crash early Wednesday morning in Wauconda sent the driver to the intensive care unit.
    Courtesy of Wauconda Police Department

Daily Herald report

Wauconda crash sends 28-year-old man to hospital

A 28-year-old man is in the intensive care unit after officers cut him out of a burning vehicle that crashed head-on into a tree early Wednesday, Wauconda police said. Full story.

Aurora man admits to shooting

An Aurora man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted murder in connection with a July 2016 shooting, according to Kane County court records. Jesus Ferrel, 19, was sentenced to six years in prison. Full story.

Police investigate body found in Bartlett home

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found in a Bartlett home Wednesday morning. Full story.

Artist Gopal Kapoor, as seen on his Facebook page, had approximately $500,000 worth of his jewelry work stolen out of his van Saturday evening in St. Charles.
Artist Gopal Kapoor, as seen on his Facebook page, had approximately $500,000 worth of his jewelry work stolen out of his van Saturday evening in St. Charles. - Courtesy of Gopal Kapoor
$500,000 in jewelry stolen from St. Charles art show vendor

A traveling artisan working at the St. Charles Fine Arts Show says $500,000 in jewelry was stolen from his van Saturday night. Full story.

Developers could tear down the House of Seven Gables, a historic home on the Loretto Convent property in Wheaton, by early July to make way for a new subdivision.
  Developers could tear down the House of Seven Gables, a historic home on the Loretto Convent property in Wheaton, by early July to make way for a new subdivision. - Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Plan to save Wheaton mansion falls apart

A mansion with a storied past in Wheaton is headed for demolition after park district commissioners decided Wednesday to cease negotiations with preservationists to save the 1890s-era building on the Loretto Convent campus at the eleventh hour. Full story.

Fifth-graders get to work in Arlington Heights

Fifth-graders from Windsor Elementary School spent Wednesday morning learning what it's like to work in the real world by doing two-hour shifts at 32 downtown Arlington Heights businesses. Video and photos.

Aurora man charged with attempted armed robbery

A 21-year-old Aurora man has been charged with the attempted armed robbery of a downtown pizzeria, Aurora police said Wednesday. Full story.

Amtrak conductor shot in Naperville progressing slowly toward recovery

Fifteen days after he was shot May 16 in Naperville, Amtrak conductor Michael Case was wheeled into his second of at least four surgeries he's expected to undergo at Edward Hospital. Full story.

Former Lake Park teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

A former teacher and coach at Roselle's Lake Park High School has been charged with six counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for having inappropriate sexual contact with a student, authorities said Wednesday. Full story.

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson has been calling White Sox games for 33 years.
  Ken "Hawk" Harrelson has been calling White Sox games for 33 years. - Scot Gregor | Staff Photographer
White Sox broadcaster to do 20 games next season, then retire

Legendary Chicago White Sox TV announcer Ken "Hawk" Harrelson is going to call 20 home games next season and officially retire. Full story.

