updated: 6/1/2017 5:13 PM

Buffalo Grove fishing and dog events coming Saturday

Daily Herald report

The Buffalo Grove Park District will be hosting two events Saturday, June 3, as part of the National Recreation and Park Association's Park Champions Initiative to help make parks and recreation professionals effective advocates, engaging elected officials with calls, letters and events.

The Huck Finn Fishing Derby is from 8 to 10 a.m. at Green Lake Park, 1101 N. Green Knolls Drive, for children 1 to 14 years old. The fee is $3, $4 for nonresidents, and registration will be taken at the event.

The Bow Wow Event is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Happy Tails Dog Park, 835 Commerce Court (south of the detention basin on the south end of the expanded commuter parking lot at the Sidney Mathias Metra Train Station). It features dog-related vendors, gives dogs and dog owners the opportunity to socialize and is free. All dogs must have current shots.

Article Comments ()
