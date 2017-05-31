Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/31/2017 8:11 AM

White House official: Trump plans to pull U.S. from Paris climate deal

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

    A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 
By JULIE PACE
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

But the official says there may be "caveats in the language" that Trump uses to announce the withdrawal -- leaving open the possibility that the decision isn't final.

The official insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the decision before the official announcement.

Nearly 200 nations, including the United States, agreed in 2015 to voluntarily reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat climate change.

During Trump's overseas trip last week, European leaders pressed him to keep the U.S. in the landmark agreement.

Trump promised during his presidential campaign to pull the U.S. out of the deal.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account